Yates' view: Will Richardson ambition fire Castleford move?

A career-enhancing move or a backward step?



If Danny Richardson's decision to join Castleford Tigers is nailed-on, as everyone seems to be suggesting, what does the future hold for an obviously talented scrum half ?

Twelve months ago, he was on top of world - an ever-present in a Saints' side which lifted the League Leaders' Shield, plundered no fewer than 147 goals and believed to be the first player in the club's history to score points in all 34 matches.

No one at that time would have thought his days at the Totally Wicked Stadium were numbered - and I suggest neither did the player himself.

Accolades were showered on the former Halton Hornets amateur and inclusion in the Super League Dream Team was no more than he deserved.

It will have been a culture shock to then find himself down the pecking order at the start of the current season but in sport you are only as good as your last game and there is always someone waiting in the wings to grab your shirt - and in this case Frenchman Theo Fages.

At 23, I believe he feels he is worthy of a first team slot, whatever club's colours he wears, and he has already shown he is at home in Super League.

Fans may say that Cas is not be as big a club as Saints - and that is true - but ambition means a lot and it seems Richardson will fulfil that if he moves to the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.