Yates' view: Viewing figures will decide if Sky made right choice in Saints v Wigan snub

It's not often a St Helens v Wigan Warriors derby showdown is snubbed by TV when selecting live match coverage.



But two of the giants of the sport will find themselves in a supporting role on Friday, July 12, after Sky controversially decided to screen the Betfred Super League relegation battle between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Some people may argue that the clash between leaders St Helens and an improving Wigan outfit, who are emerging as top five contenders, would pull-in the better viewing figures and also help enhance the image of the code.

Others, however, may insist that a showdown between two strugglers can just as easily produce a better spectacular - and in any event insist Saints and Wigan get too much TV coverage as it is.

Only when Sky assess the viewing figures - and compare them with the number who tuned-in to watch the last Warriors-St Helens match at the DW Stadium over Easter will they know whether they have erred or not.

THIS year’s Coral Challenge Cup Final will be a bigger event than ever with the inclusion of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final, and the RFL is inviting ALL past Challenge Cup finalists to join us for a Wembley reunion.

Any player who has played in a Challenge Cup Final is eligible to receive two complimentary prime seating tickets to the 2019 Wembley showdown on Saturday, August 24.

In addition, any players' achievements will be celebrated throughout the afternoon with programme dedications, stadium announcements and exclusive access to the Three Lions Bar for the day alongside fellow Challenge Cup finalists.

An RFL spokesperson said: ''Whether you were a part of the Wigan Warriors side which won eight consecutive Challenge Cup titles, the Sheffield Eagles team who upset the odds in 1998 or the Catalans Dragons squad who made history last season – ALL cup finalist are invited to join us!

To ensure a place at the Challenge Cup reunion simply access the RFL website, move on to story and picture headed 'Challenge Cup finalists

invitation'. The RSVP deadline is July 31.