Yates' view: Try, try and try again with the Saints in 2019

Tommy Makinson plundered his second hat-trick of the season on Friday night as free-scoring St Helens continued to post points with the rapidity of a sub machine gun.

Huddersfield Giants were the latest in the firing line - almost waving the white flag of surrender following a first half in which they were hit by a five-try salvo and going on to lose 38-2 after taking an early lead through an Oliver Russell penalty.

But the flying wing man, scorer of`14 Betfred Super League tries and one in the Coral Challenge Cup this season, isn't the only Saints' player who is grabbing tries for fun in both major competitions in 2019.

In the race for top spot in the Super League charts, Warrington's Blake Austin leads the way with 17 tries, but he is being pursued by five players under the management of Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook, including Makinson.

All are occupying positions in the current top 10 and have also crossed the whitewash in the cup as well.

They are: Regan Grace (14 league tries + two in the cup), Jonny Lomax (12 + 2 in the cup) , Lachlan Coote (10 +2 in the cup) and Kevin Naiqama (10+2 in the cup).

Like Makinson, who marked his 200th appearance as a Saints' player on Friday, both Coote and Naiqama have notched hat-tricks this year with the latter going one better by bagging four against Hull FC and a triple at the expense of Hull KR.

Mind you ,they are all still behind the feats achieved by Knowsley Road greats of not too many years ago, including skipper Shane Cooper (six tries in a match) and Anthony Sullivan (five tries in a match).

But no one is likely to beat the world record for most tries in a single professional match which stands at 11 and scored by George West of Hull KR in a 1905 Challenge Cup match against Brookland Rovers.

THE golden point rule hasn't been needed too often in its initial Super League season but two matches in the space of a few days, which went down that route, brought questions from different quarters whether or not it is the best way forward. Or does the answer lie elsewhere?

No one can deny the excitement it brings to the sport - and the matches involving Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos v St Helens provided a perfect answer to that theory.

But listening to the thoughts of one or two professional player, I find they still need convincing this is the ideal solution.

If you've slogged your guts out for 80 minutes and still on level terms, some players are arguing that one of the protagonists deserves something more tangible than a golden point extra-time defeat to show for their back-breaking efforts.

Maybe two or three points handed to the winners and one to the beaten club might be an acceptable form of compensation in some people's eyes but there are still others who insist the law-makers didn't need to make any changes in the first place.

Isn't a drawn Super League game often just as exciting and will no doubt satisfy both teams?

But obviously that couldn't apply to the Wembley Coal Challenge Cup Final. Ah well, back to the drawing board ...