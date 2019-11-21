Yates' view: Selecting a dream team of St Helens stars to compare with 2019 champions

Skipper James Roby is on record as saying he believes Saints' Grand Final-winning side is the best he has played in since making his Super League debut against neighbours Widnes Vikings 15 years ago.

That's a bold statement - even from a world class hooker who has donned the famous Red Vee jersey no fewer than 451 times and won almost every domestic honour in his chosen sport.

And don't forget he is talking about an era that included Daniel Anderson's all-conquering squad in which the 33-year-old home-grown player was part and parcel of the set-up.

Roby, who is under contract at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of the 2021 season, said: "I think it's hard to compare teams from different eras but, in my opinion, this team is the best for a number of reasons.

"Just the calibre of the blokes we've got. There's no bad apples, if you like, in the group. We're really strong, connected, and the work ethic that drives everything we do is key.

"We've got a full team of grafters, really, who will do whatever they need to do to get the job done. I think that showed on the field this year. I'm hugely proud and privileged to be able to call myself the captain.

"We finished the season 16 points clear, we've been so consistent, so dominant if you like, but we had to get over the line at Old Trafford. Luckily, we did."

Difficult to argue with his sentiments but is it possible to turn back the clock and name a starting 17 from 2004 capable of oveturning Justin Holbrook's title-winning giants?

However, I think the following squad would give them more than a run for their money: Paul Wellens, Darren Albert, Jamie Lyon, Matt Gidley, Ade Gardner, Leon Pryce, Sean Long, James Graham, Keiron Cunningham, Chris Joynt, Jon Wilkin, Lee Gilmour, Paul Sculthorpe. Subs: Ben Barba, Francis Meli, Jason Cayless, Sia Soliola.

