Yates' view: Salford sure to provide Devil of a challenge for Saints

Hand Christian Andersen couldn't have penned a more fascinating fairytale than the one which unfolded at the DW Stadium on Friday night and left Saints on red alert as they bid to lift their first Grand Final win in five years.



Salford Red Devils, who escaped relegation from Super League by the skin of their teeth in 2018, booked a shock place in the Old Trafford Grand Final by clinically and ruthlessly blowing away defending champions Wigan Warriors 28-4 in front of a stunned home crowd.

Saints' boss Justin Holbrook and fellow coaches Richard Marshall and Paul Wellens were among the spectators and will have returned to their own club with the message: 'This Salford team cannot be under-estimated in an way, shape or form'.

On paper they look a team of mis-fits but galvanised by head coach Ian Watson into an efficient working unit and that was clearly evident by the manner they dismantled the Cherry and Whites.

The result may not have surprised everyone, especially the Salford fans in the stadium who have watched the team grow in stature the longer the season progressed and went into Friday's showdown having won seven of their previous eight games.

But what will have come as a culture shock to the Wigan followers is the margin of the final scoreline and the players' lack of response - grabbing their only points through a Bevan French try eight minutes from full-time.

Saints will certainly have to come out firing on all cylinders against a side brimming with self-confidence and belief in their own ability.

It should be a cracker !