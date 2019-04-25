Yates' view: Saints forwards will face massive test against Dragons

When it rains, it pours! Saints' boss Justin Holbrook knows exactly what the phrase means which was brought home most forcibly as he attempts to pick the bones from his depleted squad ahead of Sunday's home game against the Catalans Dragons.



The Aussie boss is now experiencing the loss of more first choice players at the same time than earlier in the season when he was able to report a near clean bill of health week-in and week-out.

But looking at the talent he still has available, particularly from 1-7, he can still call on the services of the likes of Lachlan Coote, Adam Swift, Regan Grace, Kevin Naiqama, Theo Fages, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson and possibly Tommy Makinson if he overcomes a back spasm - a formidable group of players to match any others in the competition.

At the same time, it will be a massive test up front against a Dragons' pack which rarely takes any prisoners and without the likes of on-song Luke Thompson and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, an extra work-load will fall on prop Alex Walmsley.

Saints will announce their 19-man squad tomorrow lunch-time (Friday) and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod.

The Super League fixture will be preceded by the Under 19s who face Widnes Vikings (kick-off 12.15pm) and following the completion of the main fixture, Saints Women take on Featherstone Rovers Women.

This game is scheduled to start around 5pm, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first team fixture.

Fans can get access to watch all three games as part of their ticket, which can be purchased from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455052 or online.

Prices start from just £10 for 16s and under and £23 for adults.

Fans are also asked to take note that for the kick-off of the women’s fixture, they may be asked to move to alternative seating in another stand depending on capacity and attendance.