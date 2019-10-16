Yates' view: New coach Kristian Woolf has squad to go for back-to-back titles

Tourists apart, Saints go into a welcome and well-earned winter break to recharge their batteries ahead of the 2020 season which includes a mouth-watering World Club Challenge title showdown against the Sydney Roosters who won their last meeting 38-0 at Bolton in 2003.

It will also be the prelude to a new domestic campaign in which St Helens will be bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Leeds Rhinos achieved the feat in 2011 and 2012.

And a return to Wembley can't be ruled out if the club can build on the kind of consistent form they displayed in Betfred Super League XXIV.

But this alone is an awesome 'follow that' challenge facing incoming Australian boss Kristian Woolf and I don't envy his task.

He spoke on twitter to the man he replaces, Justin Holbrook, to congratulate his fellow countryman on his Old Trafford triumph and whether they discussed other matters remains to be seen.

Holbrook has certainly left his successor with a strong squad which includes a plethora of up-and-coming youngsters who can only get better with more first team time.

Whether Woolf will be adding to the existing squad is not clear but at this moment in time Saints and Toronto Wolfpack are the only Super League sides not to bring in a new face.