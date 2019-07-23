Yates' view: Holbrook could oversee new era of domination at Saints if he stays

Job satisfaction or ambition? That's the question facing Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook whose current contract comes to an end later this year.



Obviously, it will be a family decision if he stay or seeks pastures new in his native Australia but there are thousands of St Helens fans keeping their fingers crossed he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

It's easy to see why the club want him to stay and while the two major pieces of silverware, the Challenge Cup and the Grand Final Trophy, have eluded his grasp, he is on the brink of winning the League Leaders' Shield for the second year on the bounce.

That in its self cannot be sneezed at and neither can the fact that during his time at the helm he has helped mastermind no fewer than 61 wins in 77 games.

It's a record second to none and I believe his current squad of player can only get better and maybe one day be on the same pedestal as Daniel Anderson's all-conquering side of 2015-2O18.

Whether Holbrook will still be at the helm to see his present squad of players fulfill their cherished dreams is any one's guess but chairman Eamonn McManus will be trying to move heaven and earth to persuade the 43-year old Australian to stay and complete the job he was hired to do by bringing major silverware to the club since their 2014 Grand Final triumph against Wigan Warriors.