Yates' view: Does Sky's saturation coverage of Magic weekend keep some fans in their armchair?

There's nowt as queer as folk is a well-known northern saying and came to my mind when chatting to a couple of Saints' regulars who have their ear to the ground, so to speak, ahead of the Magic Weekend.



Apparently, they knew of one or two supporters who had travelled to Hull - a return trip covering 240 miles as the crow flies - to watch their favourites in action against Kingston Rovers in early May but kicked into touch a mere 10 mile journey down the East Lancashire Road to Anfield.

Maybe the fact that the Hull KR game wasn't live on TV persuaded them to make the long cross-Pennines trip in the knowledge that the Magic Weekend had saturated Sky coverage.

Or possibly there were other reasons.

STILL on the Magic Weekend, it was great to see so many familiar faces strutting their stuff on the lush green Anfield turf.

Apart from the 17 St Helens players in the final match day squad, there were quite a number of others who had previously played alongside the likes of skipper James Roby at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

They included: Lee Gaskell, Jordan Turner and Paul Clough (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Morgan, Greg Richards and Matty Fozard (London Broncos), Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors), Josh Jones (Salford), Mose Masoe (Hull KR), Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity) and Matty Smith (Catalans Dragon).

Quite a number also came through the Saints' junior system and a credit to the club's policy of giving youngsters a chance, even though some have moved but are still playing Super League level.

THE Rugby Football League are putting contingency plans into place for an alternative venue for this year’s Challenge Cup semi-final should the financial situation concerning Bolton Wanderers cause too serious an issue to overcome.

The University of Bolton Stadium is pencilled in to host both semi-final matches in this year’s competition at the end of July – just as it did last year when Catalans Dragons beat St Helens and Warrington Wolves defeated Leeds Rhinos.