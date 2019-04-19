Yates' view: Derby delight for both players and supporters

Saints' players and their jubilant fans teased and tormented arch-rivals Wigan, both on and off the field, at the DW Stadium on Good Friday.



Cries of 'you are going down' echoed from the terraces housing the visitors' supporters as man of the match Regan Grace completed his first-ever hat-trick in stunning style, enabling St Helens to post a league double over their neighbours and open a four-point gap at the top following Warrington Wolves' shock 36-12 defeat against Salford Red Devils at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.

Grace's final try came in the 63rd minute and virtually dashed any hopes of the hosts turning the tide.

The Welsh winger seized on to a short pass down the left flank, wriggled past a couple of defenders, weaved one way and then the

other before accelerating to leave defenders in his wake.

But Grace refused to take any credit for Saints 36-10 victory, insisting: "Any one of the boys could have been named man of the match.

' It was a massive victory for everyone connected with the club and gives us great momentum going into Monday's home match against Hull FC.''



Wigan: Hardaker; Davies, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Shorrocks; Flower, Leuluai, Navarrete, Isa, Smithies, Partington.

Interchanges: O'Loughlin, Tautai, Bullock, Greenwood.



St Helens: Coote; Makinson, Grace, Naiqama, Percival; Lomax, Richardson; Thompson, Roby, Walmsley, Peyroux, Taia, Knowles.

Interchanges: Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lees, Smith.



Sin-bin: Peyroux (78).

Referee: James Child.

Attendance: 22,050

Wigan tries: Hardaker (12 mins), Williams (40). Goal:Hardaker.

Saints' tries: Roby (6), Grace (24,31,63), Makinson (47),Coote (70). Goals: Coote(6)