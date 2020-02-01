Yates' view: Crop of talented youngsters have Saints well equipped for the long haul

Saints' fans are hoping history will repeat itself - a decade on from when they were a dominant force in Super League.



Between 2000 and 2008 they won all the silverware on offer - five Challenge Cups, three championships, five Minor Premierships and two World Club Challenge crowns - and had entered the new Millennium on the back of 1999 Grand Final triumph.

Even chairman Eamonn McManus is forecasting Saints are capable of repeating their past feats but are his well-meant views just wishful thinking when the gap between the top and bottom sides is closing all the time ?

The bookies are at least backing Saints to retain their title and are quoted as 5/2 favourites and there is no reason to doubt those odds by the manner in which they demolished Salford Red Devils in the opening fixture of the new campaign on Friday night.

Old rivals Wigan Warriors are quoted as 11/4 second favourites followed by Warrington Wolves (4/1), Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos (10/l), Catalan Dragons and Castleford Tigers (14/1), Toronto Wolfpack (20/1), Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity (33/1), Huddersfield Giants (40/1) and Hull KR (50/1).

But are they equipped for the long haul like their predecessors?

They are developing all the time and have some talented youngsters in their ranks who will cement a regular first team place sooner rather than later.

It is vital they maintain their present progress as by the end of the current season some of the more experienced and street-wise players, including Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Kyle Amor, will be out of contract - and none of them are spring chickens.

Whether they will still be at the club in 2021 and beyond is anyone's guess and only Luke Thompson, now regarded as the best prop in the sport, knows whether he plans to follow in the footsteps of his idol, James Graham, and head for the NRL instead of renewing his contract.

Saints won't stand in his way and without question it's a decision which will have a huge bearing on future success.