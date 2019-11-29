Yates' view: As Little Mix head to town does anyone remember Meatloaf at Knowsley Road?

Saints' announcement that the world’s biggest girl band, Little Mix, will be performing at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the summer will bring back fond memories to fans in a certain age group of one of the earliest pop concerts which the club hosted at their former Knowsley Road ground some four decades ago.



American singer Meatloaf topped the bill on that occasion but an added attraction was the appearance of stars from top soap operas, including Coronation Street and EastEnders, who mingled with the crowd and signed autographs.

Sally Dynevor (Sally Webster), Johnny Briggs (Mike Baldwin), Michael Levell (Kevin Webster), June Brown (Dot Cotton) and Anita Dobson (Angie Watts) were just a few of the actors and actresses who helped to make it an event people lucky enough to be present , including myself, will still recall vividly today.

Hospitality facilities for the Little Mix concert, which will be staged on June 27 next year, went on sale on Thursday at a cost of £195pp (10 per box), £165pp and £145 pp, plus a £5 booking fee for transaction

Any queries please e-mail enquiries@totallywickedstadium.com

Other tickets are also on sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

The NRL may be making a change to their golden point system next season, awarding a competition point to the losing team.

But chief executive officer Todd Green insisted that the under fire golden point concept would not be scrapped, saying he was no fan of games finishing in a draw.

Introduced ahead of the 2003 season, the golden point format has been criticised in recent years with fans and others claiming teams that lost a game lasting more than 80 minutes did not deserve to walk away empty-handed.

Greenberg said that was a possibility for 2020, with a golden point tweak to be discussed at the December 5 independent commission meeting.

The topic has already been spoken about at the NRL’s competition committee a fortnight ago and at last Friday’s NRL coaches conference.

If introduced, it may also shake up how competition points are awarded.

Under the proposed change, the NRL may in 2020 reportedly adopt the AFL system where four points are earned by the winning team.