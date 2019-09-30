Yates' view: As Grand Final countdown begins dominant Saints must keep feet firmly on the ground

Saints' bonding session in Snowdonia during the build up to Friday's 40-10 demolition of Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League qualifying semi-final was the prelude to a peak performance in front of their own fans.



The Cherry and Whites were taken to the cleaners on the night and the humiliation etched all over their faces when the final hooter sounded. told its own tell-tale story.

Head coach Justin Holbrook, overseeing his final game at the Totally Wicked Stadium before returning home to join the Gold Coast Titans, could not have asked for more from his destructive players and will be demanding the same again when they lock horns with either Salford Red Devils or the currently beleaguered Warriors in the Old Trafford Grand Final early next month.

At times it was poetry in motion as Saints - seeking to complete a 100 per cent home record this season - ripped their old foes to shreds.

They came flying out of the blocks, scoring within minutes of the kick-off, and never released their iron-fist grip on proceedings.

Man of the match Luke Thompson produced a gargantuan display, showing why NRL clubs will be 'sniffing around' when his contract is due for renewed at the end of next season.

But to be perfectly honest such was Saints' all-round dominance that the award could have been handed to any of their players.

At the same time one swallow doesn't make a summer and the players will need to keep their feet firmly on the ground as the countdown to Old Trafford gets under way in earnest.

Tickets for the Grand Final are now on sale to 2019 members only but all in-depth details of sales can be found on the Saints' website.