Yates' verdict: Future in safe hands with Saints' young guns

Some fans may have questioned the wisdom of head coach Justin Holbrook's decision to rest one or two key players against the Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday when also facing a mounting injury crisis, but it was totally vindicated by a five-star performance.

The Super League leaders were missing no fewer than eight first choice players - Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, skipper James Roby, Jonny Lomax, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles and Luke Thompson for a variety of reasons - but demonstrated once more their undoubted depth in quality and strength by the manner in which they

brushed aside the challenge of the French club to maintain their four point lead over Warrington Wolves at the top of the table.

No one illustrated the point better than 21-year-old Matty Costello who, playing only his second senior game of the season, grabbed a hat-trick of tries.

But he was not the only player among the young guns which Holbrook confidently tossed into the fray against the tough-as-teak Dragons who turned up trumps.

Full back Jack Welsby, at 18, was the youngest member in the final 17-man squad which, in total, included no fewer than nine players under 25 - all of whom played a part in a convincing 50-14 victory.

Anyone who doubted Saints' ability to overcome Steve McNamara's outfit which had quite a number of experienced pros in their ranks, such as old boy Matty Smith, former Wigan star Sam Tomkins and Remi Casty, need not have worried - the job was in good hands.

And any fans who had genuine worries about the long-term successor to rested skipper James Roby - arguably the club's most consistent player over the years - can rest easy as 22-year-old Smith looked like a no.9 waiting in the wings.