Yates' verdict: Can anyone match Saints' Easter try-fest?

Saints have made mincemeat out of their last three tough-looking opponents, plundering a total of 136 points and conceding a paltry 38 in the process.



Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and then on Easter Monday Hull FC have all been put to the sword in swashbuckling style.

It suggests coach Justin Holbrook and his side are in a class of their own at this stage of the season, leading the Super League table by four points from the Wolves, who bounced back from their shock 36-12 home defeat to Salford Red Devils on Good Friday to trounce Hull KR 54-6 three days later.

But what happened in similar circumstances last year will possibly still prey on Saints' mind and they will need to continue adopting the well-worn philosophy that the next match is the only one that matters and proceed from there.

One quality they showed, among others in Monday's Battle of the Roses, is to take adversity on the chin after being hit by an early 10 point broadside and respond with a match-winning 11-try bonanza.

This involved hat-tricks from Adam Swift, making his first senior appearance of the campaign, and Kevin Naiqama, who went on to add a

fourth touch down.

Winger Regan Grace had helped himself to a hat-trick in Good Friday's win at Wigan, which begs the question: Has any other Super League players from the same club bagged a trio of hat-tricka over an Easter weekend ?

I don't know the answer but doubt it. Over to any anorak who can put the record straight.

