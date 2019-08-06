Would you be happy with Shaun Wane as the new coach at St Helens?

Whisper it around St Helens, but a poll conducted by total.rl.com puts former Wigan supremo Shaun Wane ahead of any of his rivals for the head coaching role at the Totally Wicked Stadium next season.



I don't know whether the voting is on-going, or not, but today (Tuesday) the Cherry and Whites ex-boss - winner of three Grand Finals and triumphs in the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge between 2011 and 2018 - had polled 24 per cent of the votes cast.

He is followed by Jason Demetrou (16 per cent), Sean Long (15 per cent), Richard Marshall and Paul Wellens (14 per cent each), Ian Watson (11 per cent), Shane Flanagan (five per cent).

Polls can't always be relied on to come up with the right answers but I think they are way off the mark in nominating the current Scottish Rugby Union high performance coach favourite for the job.

Yes, he possesses the near perfect CV for the role but stepping into the 'enemy camp' seems too far fetched to contemplate. Or am I wrong ?