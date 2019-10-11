Worldwide audience as St Helens plays host to Women's Grand Final

The Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final will move to a new level tonight (Friday) with live national and international television coverage of the title decider between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



The game at St Helens will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage beamed to Australia through Fox Sports and to France through Bein Sports, and also on the streaming platform Twitch.

It will be the first Women’s Super League fixture to be televised live following the announcement of Betfred as the competition’s first title sponsors earlier this season, and building on the regular coverage provided through the summer by the RFL’s Our League membership platform.

Betfred will also be showing a one-hour preview programme with the build-up to kick-off live from St Helens on their digital channels.

In addition to the television audience, the game is already guaranteed to attract a record attendance for a stand-alone women’s fixture in this country.

That attendance will include the England Women squad for next weekend’s Downer World Cup Nines. Seven members of the squad are due to play in the Grand Final – five from Castleford, and two from Leeds – and the other nine will be in the stands, ahead of a flight to Sydney on Saturday evening.

Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “Grand Final weekend in October has been a special time for Rugby League for more than two decades, and what better way to kick things off than with the first Friday night Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final?

“Having live coverage through Sky Sports, whose pictures will now be seen in Australia and France, is another huge boost to the rapidly growing profile of Women’s Rugby League nationally and internationally.

''Coverage on Twitch will open up the game to a younger audience, and this year we have title sponsors for the first time after Betfred extended their generous and enthusiastic support of Rugby League to the women’s game."