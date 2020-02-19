World Club countdown: When Saints played at Sydney Cricket Ground in 1976

Saints and the Sydney Roosters will lock horns on Saturday at the Total Wicked Stadium hoping to be crowned World Club champions in a repeat of the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in 1976.



It will be the fourth overall and is recalled in a special article on the Australian club's website

Looking back at the first meeting, the Roosters (then playing under the Eastern Suburbs banner) were lining up after winning the competition in back-to-back seasons (1974 and 1975), while Saints were set for a first-ever match in Sydney following a seventh Championship success the previous year.

The Roosters lined-up as follows: 1. Russell Fairfax, 2. Ian Schubert, 3. Mark Harris, 4. John Brass, 5. Bill Mullins, 6. Trevor Barnes, 7. Kevin Stevens, 8. Barry Reilly, 9. Arthur Beetson (c), 10. Ian Mackay, 11. Royce Ayliffe, 12. Elwyn Walters, 13. Kel Jones, 14. Robert Laurie, 15. Johnny Mayes, 16. Grant Hedger ,17. Greg Townsend. Coach: Jack Gibson.

Saints fielded the following 17: 1. Geoff Pimblett, 2. Les Jones, 3. Eddie Cunningham, 4. Derek Noonan, 5. Roy Mathias, 6. Billy Benyon, 7. Kenneth Gwilliam, 8. John Mantle, 9. Tony Karalius, 10. Kel Coslett (c), 11. Eric Chisnall, 12. George Nicholls, 13. David Hull, 14. Peter Glynn, 15. Frank Wilson, 16. Jeff Heaton, 17. Mel James. Coach: Eric Ashton.

St Helens full back Pimblett described the tour as a memorable one.

Pimblett, who died in 2018, recalled in an interview four years ago: “It was a fantastic experience for the lads, but it would have been better if we had, say, just a week’s rest to recover from our own domestic matches and then jetted Down Under.

“But we had six weeks’ delay before the trip and we’d lost a bit of momentum by then which was a great pity.”

In front of 26,856 fans at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground, both teams emerged to a cauldron of noise - and still remembered today by Sydney's full back Fairfax.

He said: ''When we first found out about the fixture, we were basically just sat down and told that we’re playing the winners of the England competition, and just treat it as another game back then but then when the day came and we walked out on the field, it was completely different to what we were expecting.

The Aussies went on to win the historic meeting 25-2, thanks to tries from Fairfax, Stevens, Aycliffe, Schubert and Townsend and five Brass goals.

St Helens replied via a Pimblett penalty.