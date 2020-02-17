World Club countdown: Saints out to banish memories of 2003 defeat by Roosters

Saints will be hoping to put the record straight when they take on Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday night.



The Betfred Super League champions' predecessors were left with egg all over their face when the two last clashed in the 2003 showdown at the Reebok Stadium - the home of Bolton Wanders FC - on Sunday, February 16.

Anthony Minichiello of the Roosters evades is grabbed by Chris Joynt of St Helens during the World Club Challenge of 2003

Ian Millward's boys were on the receiving end of a 38-0 hammering at the hands of the NRL title winners but new St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf will be determined to turn the tables on his fellow countrymen and bring home the coveted trophy for only the third time in the club's history.

It will, however, be far from easy against the Roosters, who will be chasing back-to-back victories in the competition and Saints will need to be at their very best to lower the.Australian club's colours.

No doubt bitter memories of the 2003 defeat will still be fresh in the past players' minds - and none more so than club captain Paul Sculthorpe, who was honest to admit at the time: ''It turned out to be a lesson for us in how to play rugby.

''We defended well in the first half and conceded only two tries, both off kicks, but they ran hot in the final 40 minutes.''

Sydney Roosters were victorious in the 2003 World Club Challenge

Roosters' skipper Brad Fittler said:''It's not often you become world champions but everyone worked hard and our defence was great.''

There was little to chose between the sides in the early stages but the Roosters eventually stamped their class on the game, establishing an 18-0 interval lead with one of the tries coming from Great Britain and England international Adrian Morley. and never looked back.

Teams - Saints: Albert, Gardner, Gleeson, Newlove, Stewart, Martyn, Long, Britt, Hooper, Stankevitch, Joynt, Smith, Sculthorpe, Subs: Ward, Jonkers, Higham, Edmondson.

Roosters: Minichiello, Byrne, Flannery, Hodges, Hegarty, Fittler, Wing, Cayless, Crocker, Cusack, Morley, Fitzgibbon Ricketson.Subs: Catic, Payten, Robinson, Finch.

Referee: Russell Smith (Castleford).

Attendance:19,807.