World Club countdown: Roosters coach Trent Robinson says more should be made of event

Saturday's World Club challenge between Saints and the Roosters is close to an 18,000 sell-out but Sydney coach Trent Robinson says more should be done to promote the event.



Robinson echoed the views of both Adrian Morley and Super League chief executive Robert Elstone, who has called for more support from the NRL.

"At the end of every year the two champions get together and ask 'are we going to play it' instead of it being one of the major fixtures," the former Catalans Dragons coach said.

"More needs to be done to grow this game and it's up to Super League and the NRL, they're the ones that will help this take the next step.

"This should have been sold out a month ago given the way these teams will play but it doesn't gather momentum until this week.

"To play the World Club Challenge should be considered a privilege and we certainly take it as that.

"Within minutes (of the Grand Final), we were talking about coming over here and playing."

Former Roosters prop Morley remains a huge fan of the World Club Challenge concept and believes it deserves better promotion.

"I was a big fan of playing the three games," he said. "I thought it was fantastic the way they did it. I don't know why it didn't grasp everyone's imagination.

"Now it's a one-off, I think it should be a stand-alone fixture, rather than having other games around it.

"I know every club that plays in it takes it seriously."