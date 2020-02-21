World Club countdown: Information for supporters picking up tickets on match day

Supporters who have purchased tickets for collection for Saturday's Betfred World Club Challenge are being advised to arrive early to avoid queues at the Ticket Collection Point at the Totally Wicked stadium.



For fans collecting their tickets before 6:30pm on Saturday evening, they can collect their tickets from the main Ticket Office at the stadium.

After 6:30pm, fans will need to collect from the Ticket Collection Point, located next to the Ticket Office.

Ticket Office opening hours are 9am – 5pm today and from 10am Saturday.

Tickets are still available in the East Stand only online, by calling 01744 455052 or by visiting the Ticket Office during opening hours.

There will be cash turnstiles on the East Stand available for fans to walk-up on the evening of the game, however this could change closer to the match, please check the club’s channels for updates