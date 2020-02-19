World Club countdown: All the facts and figures ahead of the big match between Saints and Roosters

Sydney Roosters are undefeated in their previous three World Club Challenge appearances.

With victory against St Helens, the Roosters would equal the record shared by Wigan Warriors and Melbourne Storm for most wins in the fixture.

St Helens players celebrate their victory in 2007 over the Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters winger Ryan Hall has the chance to equal the record for most World Club Challenge appearances (7), currently shared by former Leeds teammates Rob Burrow, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jamie Peacock. Hall played six times for the Rhinos in the fixture between 2009 and 2018.

St Helens - previous World Club Challenge appearances

Kyle Amor

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Greg Inglis starred for South Sydney Rabbitohs as they beat St Helens in 2015

Lachlan Coote

(2016, North Queensland Cowboys v Leeds Rhinos, Won)

Jonny Lomax

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Captain Boyd Cordner of Sydney Roosters lifts the trophy in victory with team mates after the World Club Challenge win over Wigan Warriors last year

Tommy Makinson

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Mark Percival

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

James Roby

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

(2007, St Helens v Brisbane Broncos, Won)

Luke Thompson

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Alex Walmsley

(2015, St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lost)

Sydney Roosters - previous World Club Challenge appearances

Mitchell Aubusson

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2014, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Nat Butcher

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Lindsay Collins

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Boyd Cordner

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2014, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Jake Friend

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2014, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Ryan Hall

(2018, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2016, Leeds Rhinos v North Queensland Cowboys, Lost)

(2013, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2012, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Won)

(2010, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2009, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Lost)

Matt Ikuvalu

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Luke Keary

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2015, South Sydney Rabbitohs v St Helens, Won)

Isaac Liu

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Joseph Manu

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Brett Morris

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2011, St George Illawarra Dragons v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Victor Radley

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Sio Siua Taukeiaho

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

James Tedesco

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Daniel Tupou

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2014, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

(2019, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

(2014, Sydney Roosters v Wigan Warriors, Won)

ST HELENS qualified for this year’s World Club Challenge by beating Salford Red Devils 23-6 in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 12 October, 2019. Attendance: 64,102.

Saints: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby (captain), Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dominique Peyroux, Morgan Knowles. Subs: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith.

Tries: Knowles, Taia, Percival

Goals: Coote 5

Field goal: Makinson

Man of the Match: Luke Thompson won the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

SYDNEY ROOSTERS qualified for this year’s World Club Challenge by beating Canberra Raiders 14-8 in the NRL Premiership Grand Final at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, on 6 October, 2019. Attendance: 82,922.

Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell, Joseph Manu, Brett Morris, Luke Keary, Cooper Cronk, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Verrills, Isaac Liu, Boyd Cordner (co-captain), Mitchell Aubusson, Victor Radley. Subs: Angus Crichton, Nat Butcher, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Jake Friend (co-captain).

Tries: Verrills, Tedesco

Goals: Mitchell 3

Man of the Match: Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders) won the Clive Churchill Medal.

WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE HISTORY

The first World Club Championship/Challenge match was on Tuesday, 29 June 1976 when Eastern Suburbs (now Sydney Roosters) beat St Helens 25-2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground before a crowd of 26,856. The Saints had won the Premiership in 1975-76, while Easts were the 1975 Australian Premiership Grand Final winners.

The one-off match was given little official status and there were no further meetings between the countries’ top teams until Wigan faced and defeated Manly 8-2 at Central Park on 7 October 1987 in the re-styled World Club Challenge.

Wigan qualified as the 1986-87 Division One champions and Manly as Australia’s Minor Premiership (league leaders) winners, although they did win the Grand Final just 10 days before meeting Wigan.

The World Club Challenge was given full International Board recognition in 1989 and was played at irregular intervals up to 1994 between the British champions and Australia’s Grand Final winners.

In 1997 there was a Super League World Club Championship involving 22 clubs. There was a gap of a few years before the World Club Challenge was restored in 2000 with a match between Britain and Australia’s Grand Final winners.

British clubs have won 13 of the 25 World Club Challenge matches since 1987.

World Club Challenge 1987-2019

7/10/87 Wigan 8 Manly 2 (Central Park, Wigan) Attendance: 36,895

10/10/89 Widnes 30 Canberra 18 (Old Trafford, Manchester) Attendance: 30,786

2/10/91 Wigan 21 Penrith 4 (Anfield, Liverpool) Attendance: 20,152

30/10/92 Brisbane 22 Wigan 8 (Central Park, Wigan) Attendance: 17,746

1/6/94 Wigan 20 Brisbane 14 (ANZ Stadium, Brisbane) Attendance: 54,220

22/1/00 Melbourne 44 St Helens 6 (JJB Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 13,394

26/1/01 St Helens 20 Brisbane 18 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 16,041

1/2/02 Bradford 41 Newcastle 26 (McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 21,113

14/2/03 Sydney Roosters 38 St Helens 0 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 19,807

13/2/04 Bradford 22 Penrith 4 (McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 18,962

4/2/05 Leeds 39 Bulldogs 32 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 37,028

3/2/06 Bradford 30 Wests Tigers 10 (Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 19,207

23/2/07 St Helens 18 Brisbane 14 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 23,207

29/2/08 Leeds 11 Melbourne 4 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 33,204

1/3/09 Manly 28 Leeds 20 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 32,569

28/2/10 Melbourne 18 Leeds 10 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 27,697

27/2/11 St George Illawarra 21 Wigan 15 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 24,268

17/2/12 Leeds 26 Manly 12 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 21,062

22/2/13 Melbourne 18 Leeds 14 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 20,400

22/2/14 Sydney Roosters 36 Wigan 14 (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) Attendance: 31,515

22/2/15 South Sydney 39 St Helens 0 (Langtree Park, St Helens) Attendance: 17,980

21/2/16 North Queensland 38 Leeds 4 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 19,778

19/2/17 Wigan 22 Cronulla 6 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 21,011

16/2/18 Melbourne 38 Leeds 4 (AAMI Park, Melbourne) Attendance: 19,062

17/2/19 Sydney Roosters 20 Wigan 8 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 21,331

Brisbane Broncos beat Hunter Mariners 36-12 at Ericsson Stadium, Auckland, in the 1997 Super League World Club Championship final following a competition involving 22 clubs. The attendance was 12,000.

RECORDS

Most tries

3 by Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters, v Wigan Warriors, 2019)

3 by Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors, v Cronulla Sharks, 2017)

3 by Michael Jennings (Sydney Roosters, v Wigan Warriors, 2014)

Darren Smith also scored a hat-trick of tries for Brisbane Broncos when they beat Hunter Mariners in the final of the 22-club World Club Championship in 1997.

Most goals

9 by Craig Fitzgibbon (Sydney Roosters, v St Helens, 2003)

9 (including 1 field goal) by Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls, v Newcastle Knights, 2002)

Most points

22 (1 try, 9 goals) by Craig Fitzgibbon (Sydney Roosters, v St Helens, 2003)

Most appearances

7 by Rob Burrow, Jamie Jones-Buchanan & Jamie Peacock

Rob Burrow

(2016, Leeds Rhinos v North Queensland Cowboys, Lost)

(2013, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2012, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Won)

(2010, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2009, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Lost)

(2008, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Won)

(2005, Leeds Rhinos v Bulldogs, Won)

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

(2018, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2013, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2012, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Won)

(2010, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2009, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Lost)

(2008, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Won)

(2005, Leeds Rhinos v Bulldogs, Won)

Jamie Peacock

(2013, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2012, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Won)

(2010, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Lost)

(2009, Leeds Rhinos v Manly Sea Eagles, Lost)

(2008, Leeds Rhinos v Melbourne Storm, Won)

(2004, Bradford Bulls v Penrith Panthers, Won)

(2002, Bradford Bulls v Newcastle Knights, Won)

Most wins

4 by Jamie Peacock (2012, 2008, 2004, 2002)

Dismissals

The first player to be sent off in a World Club Challenge match was Ron Gibbs of Manly for use of the elbow on Wigan’s Joe Lydon in 1987.

Mitch Garbutt became the second player to be dismissed in a World Club Challenge match, when he was sent off for fighting in the 73rd minute of Leeds' 38-4 defeat to North Queensland in 2016.