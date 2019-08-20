Wolves may be without star man for Cup Final against Saints

Blake Austin is facing a battle against the clock to be fit for Warrington's Challenge Cup Final showdown against St Helens on Saturday.



Local media sources say he is expected to return to training either today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Aussie half-back, who suffered ligament damage in a feisty encounter against the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus earlier this month, is a vital cog in the Wolves' machine but since his injury the club's form has reached almost rock bottom - losing their last three Super League encounters which includes a 30-12 home to defeat to Saints.

Austin, 28, said: “The injury has come at a bad time of the year. Obviously there’s no better healer than time, and time was always going to be against us, but I’ve had really good improvements

“I’m going to give it longer to allow that ligament to heal the best we can before I try and have a trot on the paddock.

“We’ll know definitely from that point where we stand.”