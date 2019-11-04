Win a copy of the official Super League review DVD including those magical Grand Final memories

This year’s Super League Season will live long in the memory of St Helens fans and the perfect souvenir has landed just in time for Christmas.



The official 2019 Super League Season Review and Grand Final Double-Disc DVD has highlights from Saints’ sensational year, with all the key moments from the regular season and play-offs, and every minute of the Grand Final from Old Trafford, including all the post match reaction and celebrations on the pitch.



It’s available from Monday, November 11, but we’ve got two copies to give away, and to be in with a chance of winning one just tell us which St Helens player won the Harry Sunderland trophy as man of the match in the 2019 Super League Grand Final?



A. Jonny Lomax

B. Regan Grace

C. Luke Thompson



E-mail your entries to sthelens.reporter@jpimedia.co.uk with the answer and your full name and address with Super League DVD competition in the subject line. The closing date for entries is noon on Friday, November 8.