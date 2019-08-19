Will you be cheering Saints on their way to Wembley?

The Saints' squad will depart for London to begin their build-up for the Challenge Cup Final on Thursday afternoon.



They will depart from the Totally Wicked Stadium at 12:30pm and fans are welcome to sent them off in style.

In the event of the club winning the final against Warrington, the players will parade the trophy around the town on an open top bus on Sunday starting at 3pm.



Route: Mercure Haydock to Penny Lane, Church Road, Clipsley Lane, West End Road, Haydock, Blackbrook Road, Park Road to Fingerpost to Parr Stocks Road, Fleet Lane, Concourse Way, Berrys Lane, Parr Watery Lane, Junction Lane, Station Road, Robins Lane, Scorecross, Linkway, Sherdley Road, Elton Head Road,Rainhill Road, Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath Road, Lugsmore Lane, Prescot Road, Dunriding Lane, Knowlsey Road, Mill Brow, Millbrook Lane, Eccleston, Kiln Lane, Greenfield Road, Baldwin Street, Cotham Street, finish at Victoria

Square.



Further details will be released if victory is achieved.