Will St Helens half back Danny Richardson be the man to replace Luke Gale at Castleford?

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of a highly talented player to fill the huge gap left by the departure of Luke Gale to home town club Leeds Rhinos - but at this moment in time are keeping tight-lipped as to his identity.



Top of the priority list is believed to be Saints' 23-year-old scrum half Danny Richardson - a member of the 2018 Dream Team and leading points score 12 months ago.

Tigers' director of rugby Jon Wells confirmed: “We have signed a replacement and his name will be revealed at the appropriate time and in conjunction with his current club.”

Despite a stunning season after breaking into the first team, Richardson has had to play second fiddle to the impressive Theo Fages during the current campaign, playing only 12 matches in which he registered two tries and 28 goals.

But I expect the move will be rubber-stamped once Saints' involvement in the Grand Final is done and dusted.

It will also be interesting to see whether head coach Justin Holbrook will include the former Halton Hornets amateur in his Old Trafford squad - and that will become crystal clear when named on Thursday of next week.

