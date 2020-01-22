'Whole game rooting for Mose' says his former Saints teammate Alex Walmsley

No one is better placed than Alex Walmsley to realise the amount of pain former Saints' team-mate, Mose Masoe, is going through at this moment in time after the 30-year-old Samoan international forward suffered a career-threatening spinal injury when playing for Hull KR at Wakefield in a pre-season friendly.



Walmsley, too, faced a similar scenario - missing 29 matches in the 2018 campaign after breaking his neck in a fixture at Warrington.

''There was a gut feeling that I had done something bad,'' recalled Walmsley who, instead of seeking early retirement, went through a gruelling recovery programme and returned to the sport with two metal plates, eight screws and a cage inside him and has never looked back.

The prop forward, who played alongside Mose in Saints' Grand Final triumph over Wigan Warriors in 2014, is hoping his one-time colleague will tread a similar path.

He said: ''Mose is a big man but a bigger character. On the field, he has a reputation as a physical man who runs hard and tackles the same way, but off the field he is a generous and caring person with a loving and supporting family and someone who will do anything for anyone.

''It wasn't great news to hear about his injury but comforting to know that he has got not only his family but the whole of the sport rooting for him.''

A fund-raising page has been opened with an initial target of £30,000 and already donations have been flooding-in from far and wide, including former colleagues.

Walmsley added: ''This shows how special Rugby League is. We may not have the finances and sponsorship of other sports but there is a real togetherness and we always look after our own.''

