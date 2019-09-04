Who will join St Helens in the Super League play-offs and the race for Old Trafford?

The race to join runaway leaders St Helens in the end of season Betfred Super League play-offs is going right down to the wire.



Only two matches now remain in the regular season and which four clubs will earn the right to line-up alongside Justin Holbrook's side in the play-offs - and in what order - is not yet entirely nailed on.

Wigan Warriors, who have moved up on the rails in spectacular fashion during the past couple of months. lie second in the table with 32 points followed by faltering Warrington Wolves, in-form Salford Red Devils, and inconsistent Hull FC (all on 30) and leaving Castleford Tigers (28) and Catalans Dragons (26) both waiting in the wings for any slip ups by their fellow contenders..

Final fixtures involving current top seven clubs

St Helens: Huddersfield Giants (h), Hull FC (a).

Wigan Warriors: Catalans Dragons (h), Castleford Tigers (h).

Warrington Wolves: Wakefield Trinity (h), Leeds Rhinos (a).

Salford Red Devils: Leeds (a), Hull KR (h).

Hull FC: Castleford (a), Saints (h).

Castleford: Hull FC (a), Wigan (a).

Catalans Dragons: Wigan (a), Huddersfield Giants (h).

Looking at the run-in, I fully expect Wigan to remain in second spot. They have two home fixtures to come and are currently unbeaten in the last five matches.

Warrington's league form of late leaves much to be desired but having won the Challenge Cup, it will be the impetus needed to ensure they reach the play-offs. They will, I feel, also be joined by on-song Salford and either Hulll FC or Castleford Tigers.

And the finalists? I believe St Helens will play arch-rivals Wigan Warriors in the Old Trafford Grand Final next month but don't entirely rule out dark horses Salford or the Wolves, if play maker Blake Austin is fit to rejoin the squad.in the not too distant future.