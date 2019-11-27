Who do you fancy to be Super League's top try scorer in 2020?

Jet-heeled winger Tommy Makinson is joint favourite to lift the 2020 Beftred Super League top try scoring award for the second year in succession and if he does so will become one of only three players to achieve back-to-back triumphs since the switch to summer rugby in 1996.



Makinson plundered 23 tries in league action and one in the Coral Challenge Cup in the 2019 campaign, and is quoted at 8/1 to repeat his feat.

It is the same odds as Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley - a chart topper in 2012 and 2013 when playing for Wigan Warriors.

Four of Makinson's team-mates at the Totally Wicked Stadium are also possible contenders for the 2020 accolade if the Betfred odds are anything to go by.

His fellow winger, Regan Grace is quoted at 20/1, Kevin Naiqama 25/1 and Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival 33/1.

London's Dennis Moran (2002 and 2003) is the only other player to claim back-to-back titles.

Full odds:

8/1 Josh Charnley and Tommy Makinson

10/1 Tom Johnstone

14/1 Greg Eden

16/1 Sosaia Feki, Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall

18/1 Blake Austin

20/1 Tom Lineham, Regan Grace, Jermaine McGillvary, Ash Handley

22/1 Bevan French

25/1 Lewis Tierney, Bureta Faraimo, Konrad Hurrell, Kevin Naiqama

28/1 Mahe Fonua, Ratu Naulago

33/1 Niall Evalds, Jonny Lomax, Cheyse Blair, Tom Briscoe, Mason Caton-Brown, Mark Percival

40/1 Matty Russell, Ken Sio, Chase Stanley, Albert Kelly, Krisnan Inu, Ben Jones-Bishop

50/1 Luke Briscoe, James Clare, Jake Mamo, Gareth O'Brien, David Mead, Darnell McIntosh, Brayden Wiliame, Akuila Uate, Fouad Yaha, Adam Swift, Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi

66/1 - Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Sam Tomkins, Liam Kay, Ed Chamberlain, Josh Griffin, Jamie Shaul, Michael Shenton, Kris Welham

100/1 Ben Crooks, Bill Tupou, Adam Quinlan, Ryan Shaw, Jake Connor

200/1 Luther Burrell