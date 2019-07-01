Warrington's Chris Hill handed two-match penalty notice for dangerous tackle on Mark Percival

Warrington co-captain Chris Hill has been handed a two-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle on his England team-mate Mark Percival during his side's 21-10 Super League derby defeat by St Helens.



Hill was charged with a grade C offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel and will miss Saturday's trip to London Broncos unless he wins any appeal.

The Wolves' other co-captain, Jack Hughes, was issued with a caution for a shoulder charge which earned him a spell in the sin-bin while forward Sitaleki Akauola avoided any action for his third-minute collision with Saints hooker Aaron Smith.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook said he had an issue with Akauola's ball-carrying technique after Smith was carried off on a stretcher but the panel ruled the contact was accidental.

St Helens forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook was also cautioned for disputing the decision of a match official during Friday's match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Huddersfield hooker Kruise Leeming avoided suspension for a grade A dangerous tackle during his side's 36-10 defeat at Wakefield and there were cautions for Tyrone McCarthy (Salford) and Romain Navarrete (Wigan).