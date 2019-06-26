Warrington coach Steve Price has new signing Luther Burrell in his thoughts to face Saints

Warrington coach Steve Price has not ruled out handing a debut to rugby union convert Luther Burrell in Friday's clash with Betfred Super League leaders St Helens.



Former England international Burrell joined the Wolves earlier this month after leaving Northampton.

The 31-year-old centre has since been working on his fitness and his game understanding in training but Price is yet to reveal when he might play.

"He is in the mix, in our 21," said Price, looking ahead to what is likely to be a sell-out clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium between the table's top two sides.

"He is doing some really good things in training. We have got another training session to go on Thursday and then I'll make a decision.

"It is just about understanding the people around him and he is doing a really good job at that."

Price has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest.

He said: "We're pretty healthy. We came through the Wakefield game last week in pretty good shape.

"We had a good session today and we're really excited for Friday. Hopefully we get a sell-out crowd and have two good teams going hard at it."