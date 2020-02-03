Warrington captain Chris Hill set to miss Saints clash after receiving three match ban

Warrington captain Chris Hill has been given a three-match ban following his dismissal during his side's 16-10 Super League round-one defeat at Wigan.



The England prop was sent off 22 minutes into last Thursday's opening game of the season for a high tackle on Wigan hooker Sam Powell and the Rugby Football League's match review panel deemed it a reckless grade C offence.

Hill will begin his suspension when the Wolves host reigning champions St Helens on Thursday.

Wigan forward Morgan Smithies has been told he will not face any action over a gouging allegation in last Thursday's game.

Referee Chris Kendall put an incident on report after Warrington stand-off Blake Austin complained that he had been gouged but the league say video footage is inconclusive and Warrington chose not to submit any further evidence.

Castleford centre Peter Mata'utia has been given a two-match ban for a grade B dangerous tackle on former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin during his side's 28-10 win over Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday.

The panel also issued cautions to Leeds players Konrad Hurrell, Matt Prior and Richie Myler as well as Hull pair Ratu Naulago and Liligiifo Sao for foul play during Sunday's game at Headingley.