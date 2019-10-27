Update on St Helens prop Luke Thompson's injury sustained in test against Tonga

Great Britain have confirmed Wigan centre Oliver Gildart will not play again on tour after dislocating a shoulder in Saturday's opening 14-6 defeat by a Tongan Invitational XIII, while Saints prop Luke Thompson is being treated by the GB medical team and remains in the squad.



Coach Wayne Bennett anticipated the news after Gildart left the field with his arm in a sling during the second half of the game in Hamilton and those fears were realised after the player went for scans.

A spokesman said there are no plans at this stage to send for a replacement, with Bennett indicating in the post-match press conference that Hull utility back Jake Connor would most likely get his chance in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

There is less definitive news of Britain's other casualty from the bruising game at the Waikato Stadium, St Helens prop Thompson, who went off with a rib injury after just 12 minutes.

The spokesman said Thompson was being treated by the Great Britain medical team and remains with the squad.

The Lions play two Tests against the Kiwis, in Auckland and Christchurch, before rounding off the tour with a match against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.