Two St Helens players named in England Knights squad to face Jamaica

Scrum half Danny Richardson, who is heavily linked with a move to Castleford Tigers, is one of two Saints players included in a 19-man England Knights squad for Sunday’s international against Jamaica at Emerald Headingley (3pm).



The other is 24-year-old Grand Final winning forward Jack Ashworth who joined Saints from Oldham St Anne's and made his senior debut against Hull FC in 2015. He has scored four tries for the club in 43 appearances.

Ten of the 12 clubs in Betfred Super League in 2019 are represented in the squad and all will come under the watchful eye of head coach Paul Anderson.

Anderson, a Grand Final winner at St Helens, in 2006, said: “I think this squad shows why it was so important for the Knights to play this autumn.

“You can see from the Great Britain squad selected yesterday how much guys like Jack Hughes and Joe Philbin benefited from going to Papua New Guinea with the Knights last year.

“The other part of the pathway is young players such as Harry Newman, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies coming up from the Academy after outstanding performances against the Australian Schoolboys last autumn, and then building on that with their club performances this season.

“The average age of the squad is only 22, and 12 of the 19 will be hoping to win their first Knights cap.

"That makes it an exciting squad to be around, and with attractive opposition in Jamaica, we hope Rugby League supporters will be keen to watch our next generation in international action next weekend.”

Jamaica named a 20-man squad last week for a fixture which is part of their preparations for their debut in the Rugby League World Cup in England in 2021, after they secured qualification by beating the United States in Jacksonville last autumn.

England Knights squad

Jack Ashworth - St Helens

Josh Bowden - Hull FC

Rob Butler - London Broncos

Niall Evalds - Salford Red Devils

Joe Greenwood - Wigan Warriors

Toby King - Warrington Wolves

Kruise Leeming - Huddersfield Giants

Tom Lineham - Warrington Wolves

Darnell McIntosh - Huddersfield Giants

Greg Minikin - Castleford Tigers

Harry Newman - Leeds Rhinos

Mikolaj Oledzki - Leeds Rhinos

Oliver Partington - Wigan Warriors

Matt English - Huddersfield Giants

Sam Powell - Wigan Warriors

Danny Richardson - St Helens

Harry Smith - Wigan Warriors

Cameron Smith - Leeds Rhinos

Morgan Smithies - Wigan Warriors