TV times for Great Britain's tour matches Down Under

Saints' fans will be able to keep tabs on the form of several of the club's players during the Lions' tour to the southern hemisphere … from the comfort of their armchairs!



Great Britain start their four-match programme with a game against a Tonga International XIII at the Waikato Stadium on Saturday (BBC2 7.30am-10.30am BST).

The following Saturday, November 2, they face New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland (BBC 2 3.30am-6am), lock horns with the Kiwis again at Christchurch Stadium a week later (BBC 2 6.30am-9am), and complete their fixtures against Papua New Guinea at Port Moresby,on Saturday, November 16 (7am-9.30am BBC 2).

Four St Helens players, Lachlan Coote, Jonny Lomax, Luke Thompson and Aex Walmsley have been named in coach Wayne Bennett's initial 19-man squad to face Tonga, as well as former Saints stars Josh Jones and GB skipper James Graham.

Global recruitment giants Randstad have joined the team supporting Great Britain in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The Randstad logo will appear on the shorts of the GB team as part of a new commercial partnership with the Rugby Football League – starting with this Saturday’s game against Tonga, which will mark Great Britain’s return to the international Rugby League stage after a 12-year absence.

Adam Nicoll, Randstad’s UK marketing director, said: “We have a long history in partnering with successful sports institutions; from Juventus FC, Williams Martini Racing, the Dutch Olympic team, and Saracens Rugby Club, to building the World’s tallest clipper ship under sail, the Stad Amsterdam - a previous winner of the Tall Ships Race.

“Sponsoring the Great Britain Rugby League Lions on their tour against New Zealand, Tonga and Papua New Guinea sits very comfortably in that company and we are delighted to be a kit sponsor for a team with such heritage, ambition and esprit de corps.''