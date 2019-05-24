Travel advice for fans heading to Anfield for Magic Weekend

Liverpool FC have issued a plea to fans travelling to Anfield for the Magic Weekend to make their transport plans as trouble-free as possible by following a number of recommendation from the club.



Fans are advised that there is very limited parking available at the stadium. and the club strongly urges them, where possible, to utilise public transport and use the bus services provided from Liverpool city centre.

If travelling to Anfield in a car please be aware that the stadium is located in a residential area with a residents' parking scheme in operation.

Don't park on residential streets as parking enforcement will be in operation and any illegally parked vehicles will incur a fine.

The club also points out that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool Marathon is taking place on Sunday and any road closures to the centre and south of the city will continue until later in the day.