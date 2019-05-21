Tommy Makinson hoping to create more Magic memories at Anfield

Tommy Makinson will return to one of the world's most iconic stadiums on Sunday - and no doubt hoping to repeat what he describes as a never to be forgotten moment in his sporting career.



It is six months since he took Anfield by storm, scoring a hat-trick of tries as England defeated New Zealand 20-14 to seal a three-match Test series.

Tommy Makinson and Liam Watts of Castleford will go head to head at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Picture: SWPix

But this week-end he will swap his international shirt for the famous red vee jersey as Super League leaders St Helens take on Castleford Tigers in the final match of the Magic Weekend.

''It was special the last time I was at Anfield and it is something I will remember for the rest of my life,'' said the 27-year-old flying winger, whose performance that day played a key part in him winning the coveted Golden Boot award.

''It would be surreal if I grabbed another hat-trick at the same venue but it doesn't really matter who scores as long as we pick up two points and keep our rivals at arm's length,'' insisted Makinson, a member of the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

He went on: "We've now established a six points cushion between ourselves and Warrington Wolves but any fans who say the race for top spot is already over are being a little bit silly.

''We've only just reached the half way mark in the season and cannot afford to switch off for a single minute.

''All the clubs are capable beating each other and a six point lead can soon whittle away if our levels drop.

''Castleford have been hit by a fair share of injuries this season but returned to winning ways at Leeds Rhinos last week and they will provide tough opposition.''

Makinson is relishing playing with full back Lachlan Coote and centre Kevin Naiqama who have already played their part in some of the 10 tries he has plundered so far this season.

He said: "The overseas lads we signed have been brilliant and playing along side the likes of Kev and Lachan has been good for my own game.

''On a selfish level, I think I've been performing well myself and I'm really enjoying playing with the new boys.''

Makinson was given a zero match penalty notice after being charged with dangerous contact on former team-mate Josh Jones in the 29th minute of Friday's 32-30 victory over Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

In reaching their verdict on the Grade 'A' charge the match review panel said: "Defender uses any part of his body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.''

Warrington half-back Declan Patton has been cleared of an alleged biting offence.

Hull centre Jake Connor made the allegation during his side's 19-12 Super League win at Warrington on Saturday and referee James Child put the incident on report.

However, the Rugby Football League's match review panel failed to spot evidence to support the claim and Connor made it clear he did not wish to take the matter further.

Connor, who was sin-binned shortly afterwards for punching, was told he faces no further action while the panel ruled that Wolves forward Ben Murdoch-Masila's sin-binning for running into a melee was sufficient punishment.

Leeds captain Kallum Watkins was also told his sin-binning for a dangerous tackle in his side's 30-8 defeat by Castleford was sufficient punishment and hooker Matt Parcell was cleared of any blame for the collision which sent referee Chris Kendall tumbling to the ground.

Huddersfield second rower Joe Wardle was given a caution following his sin-binning for dissent in the Giants' 30-22 win over Hull KR, whose forward Antoni Maria was told his yellow card for a high tackle in that match was sufficient punishment.