Tickets go on sale for 2020 Challenge Cup Final on new July date

Tickets have gone on sale this week for one of the most prestigious showpieces in the Rugby League calendar … the final of the Coral Challenge Cup at Wembley Stadium.



The final, which will also feature the 1895 Cup, will be staged earlier next season on Saturday, July 18, and dates for both competitions will be released shortly, as well as fixtures for the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

The RFL have also launched an early bird offer of 25 per cent off the price of all seats, resulting in ticket prices now starting at £15 for adults and £3.75 for youngsters under 16.

Commercial officer Mark Foster said: ''It's an early date for Wembley next year and it's also great to be able to offer early bird prices to loyal fans who purchase their tickets well in advance each year, as well to attract new ones.

''The offer will apply for a limited number of tickets so we would advise supporters to snap them up as soon as possible before they sell out.''

The offer is currently available through the RFL's new ticketing web site: eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague.