Ticket information for Saints' clash with Toronto at Warrington's Halliwell Jones stadium

Tickets are now on sale for Saint's first-ever Betfred Super League fixture against newcomers Totonto Wolfpack



It will be staged at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium - the home of Warrington Wolves - on Saturday, February 29, and will be one of the Canadian club's 'on the road' matches.

Tickets have been allocated in both the south terrace (standing) and the north stand block K.

Prices until February 17:

South Terrace / /North Seated

Adult - £17 / £25

Concession (65+) - £12 / £18

Young Adult (17-23) - £12 / £18

Junior (5-16) - £8 / £10

Junior Swap - Free

Prices after February 17:

South Terrace / North Seated

Adult - £22 / £31

Concession (65+) - £16 / £22

Young Adult (17-23) - £16 / £22

Junior (5-16) - £10 - £13

Coach travel will leave the Totally Wicked Stadium at 4.30pm.

2020 Members can purchase tickets for £9 and non-members can purchase for £11.

2020 members will need to log in to purchase discounted coach travel. Tickets are available on line or by telephoning 01744 455052.