Three St Helens players named in England RL Academy squad

Three Saints players, Lewis Baxter, Jamie Pye and Lewis Dodd, have been named in a 22-man England Rugby League Academy squad to play Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, October 19.



The trio all played in this year’s Grand Final between St Helens and Wigan Warriors which the latter won 22-10.

Dave Elliott, the RFL’s national programmes manager, said: “Like the Academy Origin series in mid-season, internationals are a key part of our preparation for touring Australia next year and we’re very grateful to Wales for hosting this fixture.

“Many of the players already have international experience, while others are new to the performance squad environment.

"The pre-match preparation and the game itself will be a good experience for all of them.”

The full squad is as follows: Danny Attley (Castleford Tigers), Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Joe Burton (Leeds Rhinos), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Alex Donaghy (Newcastle Thunder), Jacob Dugdale (Widnes Vikings), Jacob Gannon (Warrington Wolves), Corey Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Umyla Hanley (Wigan Warriors), Ellis Longstaff (Warrinton Wolves), Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants), Isaac Nokes (Newcastle Thunder), Jamie Pye (St Helens), George Roby (Warrington Wolves), Rian Rowley (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Rushton (Wigan Warriors), Harry Shackleton (Bradford Bulls), Iwan Stephens (Leeds Rhinos), Robson Stevens (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves).

Prior to the game at West Wales Raiders’ Stebonheath Park, the squad will train with their England Knights colleagues at Weetwood Hall in Leeds.