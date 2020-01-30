'They look like they're set up to go well for the next few years' - Salford coach Ian Watson on Saints ahead of season opener

Salford coach Ian Watson believes he has a stronger squad in 2020 as the Red Devils look to build on their maiden Grand Final appearance.



Watson's men kick off the new Super League season as they finished 2019, with a tilt at star-studded St Helens, but with a new look following the largely enforced break-up of last year's team.

Man of Steel Jackson Hastings was one of five front-line departures in the wake of their 23-6 defeat by Saints at Old Trafford but Watson, who has signed a new contract taking him to the end of 2022, has brought in no fewer than 12 new faces and is confident they can emulate the class of 2019.

"You would have liked to have the consistency to build on that but what we've got from what we've had to let go has been a real positive," said Watson ahead of his side's visit to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

"I'd say we're a stronger squad than we were last year in terms of personnel. They're great characters and they're probably smarter rugby players.

"Now transferring that over onto the field will be the key thing for us.

"Because we've had a lot of changes, what we need to do is try to get them to gel quickly and we've put in a lot of work in the pre-season.

"That's why I came straight back in off the (Great Britain) tour, I wanted to get the new players used to our systems and our environment and we feel that's gone really well.

"The new players have added to that environment, they have a desire to achieve and win something.

"I'm ambitious and I want to win things, to do that, you've got to build foundations and have them in place

''The club are showing that they want to go in that direction."

Saints are under new management following the return of head coach Justin Holbrook to the NRL but his successor Kristian Woolf has kept pretty much everything else in place with not a single new signing.

Watson added: "They're going to have that consistency straight away and that continuity of knowing how each other play.

"Going off their pre-season friendly, they don't look like they've changed too much.

"They look like they're set up to go well for the next few years. They've got young guys like (Jack) Welsby, (James) Bentley and (Matty) Costello who can come in and support the guys if they do get injuries."

With Tom Makinson, James Roby and Morgan Knowles sidelined through injury, Welsby, Bentley and Costello are all named in Woolf's first 21-man squad, along with Lewis Dodd, an 18-year-old half-back of whom Saints have high hopes.

St Helens are the bookmakers' favourites to retain the title but Woolf is expecting a tough start from Watson's men.

"Although they've lost a lot of players - and players of note, I think they've recruited very well," Woolf said.

"If you look at what they've done through their pre-season preparation, I think they're going to come into the game really well prepared.

"And I've got no doubt they'll use last year's Grand Final as extra motivation."