Theo Fages ruled out of Challenge Cup quarter final clash with Wakefield

French international half back Theo Fages has been ruled out of Saints' 19-man squad ahead of Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup quarter final tie against Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium after suffering concussion in the Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers.

Danny Richardson returns to the squad and is joined with previously injured trio, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Squad: Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival 5. Regan Grace, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello.

