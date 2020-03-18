'The support of our fans and partners is needed now more than ever before' says Saints' chief

St.Helens have updated supporters on various areas of the business following the news of the Rugby Football League and Super League’s suspension of all fixtures in all forms of the game until April 3.



Mike Rush, CEO at Saints, said: “Everyone recognises that it’s a difficult time for both the sport and the country as a whole and we know there are some big decisions to be made in the coming weeks, but our priority right now is the health of staff, players, partners and supporters of St Helens and beyond.

“Given the potential risk of COVID-19 in St.Helens, the club has already implemented additional hygiene provisions including installing hand-sanitizers inside the stadium offices and outside conference rooms and will continue to work with the government including ensuring that club staff work from home in line with recommendations where appropriate.

“We want our supporters to feel safe in the knowledge that we as a club are doing everything we can at this difficult time and we will do our upmost to keep you updated at regular intervals.

“The support of our fans and partners is needed now more than ever before.”

Saints have also issued a statement regarding changes that affect the day-to-day running of the club:

The stadium’s main reception will be closed to minimise exposure to the public.

The Saints ticket office will be closed, but on-line ticket orders will be available for purchase. All tickets (including hospitality and travel) purchased for upcoming postponed matches will remain valid and honoured for the re-arranged date upon which the match is played. In the meantime supporters are advised to retain any match or travel tickets purchased.

The Saints Superstore will be open 11am–3pm daily (including these reduced hours for collections). We advise fans to purchase any products or merchandise online where possible to avoid any risk of contact.

Club training across all age groups, including the first team, has been postponed for the next few days at least while we work with Cowley International College and other partners to find the best solution.

First team players have also had to unfortunately stand down from all community activities for the foreseeable future.