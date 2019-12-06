Thatto Heath and Pilkington Recs learn Challenge Cup opponents

Pilkington Recs could not have picked a tougher first round match in the Coral RL Challenge Cup.



They have been drawn at home to West Hull who last season won the National Conference Premier League Grand Final, as well as progressing to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

They defeated the Royal Navy, Bentley and Dewsbury Moor before going down to Dewsbury Rams.

Neighbours Thatto Heath Crusaders have been drawn away to 2018 National Conference Division One champions Thornhill Trojans and will be setting their sights on a repeat of last season's run when they reached the fifth round before losing to Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

2020 Coral Challenge Cup first round draw: Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers, GB Police v Torfaen Tigers, Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears, Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley, Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane, West Bank Bears v Royal Navy, Featherstone Lions v West Bowling, British Army v Oulton Raiders, Normanton Knights v Longhorns, Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws, Pilkingtons Recs v West Hull, Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders, York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers, Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor, Distington v Bedford Tigers, Milford v Wigan St Judes, Upton v Jarrow Vikings, Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside, RAF v Bentley, Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull.

Round one: 11-12 January

Round Two: 25-26 January

Round Three: 8-9 February

Round Four: 22-23 February

Round Five: 14-15 March

Round Six: 4-5 April

Quarter-finals: 9-10 May

Semi-finals: 6-7 June (Details tbc)

Final: Saturday 18 July (Wembley Stadium