Sydney Roosters will step up their preparations for the World Club Challenge against St Helens with an opposed training session against Catalans Dragons in Barcelona.

The NRL champions, who beat Wigan in the 2019 World Club Challenge, are spending time in Spain before arriving in England for their showdown with Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, February 22.

The training session will take place next Tuesday at the Baldiri Aleu Stadium.