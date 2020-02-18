Sydney Roosters to stage open training session at Totally Wicked stadium

Sydney Roosters are staging an open training session at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday (3pm to 4pm).



Entry is free with access gained through the stewarded south-east entrance, close to the main stadium car park.

No tickets are required for the event and there will be refreshments and snacks available to purchase from the concourse kiosk.

Tickets for the Betfred World Club Challenge itself on Saturday (kick-off 7:45pm) are still available, with limited capacity in most areas other than the east stand,

All information can be found on the Saints' website.