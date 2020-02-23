Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson calls for four-year plan for World Club Challenge

Trent Robinson, coach of back-to-back world club champions Sydney Roosters, has called for the implementation of a four-year plan for the annual clash of the champions.



The former Catalans Dragons boss banged the drum for the annual World Club Challenge after watching his team become the first to successfully defend their title, courtesy of a 20-12 victory over St Helens in an epic contest in front of a near-capacity 16,108 crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

New Zealand Test centre Joseph Manu scored two tries in a victory that enabled the Roosters to equal the record of four wins held by Wigan and Melbourne and make it 10 wins from the last 12 contests for NRL clubs against their Super League counterparts.

Although the World Club Challenge has been held every year since 2000, it has frequently been organised on a whim, with Robinson's Roosters one of the few Australian clubs to go out of their way to promote it.

The challenge has been held in England for the 19th time in 21 years and was funded entirely by the Super League clubs.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone has used the visit of NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg to try to persuade the Australians to demonstrate a greater commitment to the event and Robinson has repeated his call for the fixture to be given more certainty and prominence.

"We've got to make sure it's properly organised," Robinson said. "We are getting so close and we just have to make sure we keep the foot down on it so it is well organised and we know each year it's happening.

"I'd like to have three in England and one in Australia and it can be done that we organise it that way. We don't have to decide at the end of every year.

"Then we can create a Grand Final feel or a World Champion feel to this game, like Saints did."