Supporters given opportunity to attend Super League awards night

Tickets for the inaugural Super League Awards Night are now on sale - and it is likely that triple chasing St Helens will be among the honours.



The event will be held at the Lowry Theatre, Salford Quays on Sunday, October 6 with each Super League club limited to the number of tickets they can purchase.

This is the first year of the revamped Steve Prescott Man of Steel Awards with the new format including a 90-minute presentation featuring content from Leeds-based filmmakers, The City Talking.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: “The decision to revamp the award for the game’s greatest individual honour has paid off.

“Our gratitude goes to the legends of the game, chaired by Ellery Hanley, who have awarded points across every fixture based on their unrivalled knowledge of our sport and the qualities needed to be a Man of Steel nominee.

“Our thanks must also go to the players who continue to excite and amaze, across all clubs and positions.

“The new selection process and the exceptional performances we see week-in, week-out, have created a compelling race for our most prestigious accolade.''

“Fans from every club will be there on the night to see who wins the award – and we’re hoping they’ll be bright, vocal and right behind the nominees.”

Each Super League club has a very limited number of tickets available for sale.

Saints 2019 Members are exclusively able to purchase their general admission ticket for the event, priced at £20 per person, subject to availability. Tickets are sold on a first come-first served basis and only 2019 Members are eligible to purchase passes, one per person.

Return coach travel is also available to purchase at £10 per person and will depart the Totally Wicked Stadium at 6pm.