Super League's Magic Weekend heading back to Newcastle

The decision to take the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle was made after listening to fans' opinions.



Fixtures will be played at St James’ Park on the May bank holiday weekend of May 23 and 24.

The showpiece event had a five-year stint in Newcastle between 2014 and 2018, attracting record crowds in 2017.

Magic Weekend, which has also been held in Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff in its history, moved to Anfield for the first time earlier this season.

The fixtures have not yet been confirmed but if they are selected on the same format as 2019, then 1st placed St Helens would face Salford (3rd), Wigan (2nd) would take on Warrington (4th), and so on.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone said: “Super League had a great time at Anfield.

“In particular, it will be an experience that will live long in the memories of our players.

“However, we have now spoken at length to our fans and listened to what they have had to say.

“In addition, we have had the opportunity to take advantage of some fierce competition for the event from competing venues.

“As a result of both, we are delighted to announce that the Dacia Magic Weekend 2020 will return to Newcastle and St James' Park.”