Super League Man of Steel round one voting revealed

The race for the Man of Steel is on! In 2019, it was Jackson Hastings who won the award after beating off competition from the likes of Blake Austin and Lachlan Coote.



It is sure to be just as competitive in 2020, with a number of leading contenders earning points in the opening round of Super League.

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

3 points: Bevan French

2 points: Liam Marshall

1 point: Matty Ashton

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

3 points: Jonny Lomax

2 points: Alex Walmsley

1 point: Zeb Taia

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

3 points: Ben Crooks

2 points: Matthew Storton

1 point: Adam Quinlan

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

3 points: Aidan Sezer

2 points: Kenny Edwards

1 point: Sam Kasiano

Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers

3 points: Jake Trueman

2 points: Paul McShane

1 point: Hakim Miloudi

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

3 points: Andre Savelio

2 points: Ratu Naulago

1 point: Jamie Shaul